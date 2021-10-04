Tropical Activity Settling Down

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heading into the month of October tropical activity is starting to settle down across the Atlantic Basin.

Hurricane Sam finally weakened below a major hurricane over the weekend. Sam continues to move well into the northern Atlantic Ocean over the next several days.

Tropical Depression Victor has weakened significantly too. In fact, the National Hurricane Center shows Victor completely dissipated in the central Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Closer to home, an area of showers and storms located over the Bahamas has a very low chance for development. Currently, the NHC has a 10% for tropical development over the next 5 days. Regardless, this area of disturbed weather should move northwestward towards the southeast coast of the U.S. This area is not expected to move into the Gulf and there are no new threats to the Gulf of Mexico for the next 7 to 10 days. The next name on the list is Wanda.

For all your tropical needs and local weather, make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App on your cell phone and mobile devices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Sunny

Abbeville

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
65°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
65°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
65°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

New Iberia

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: