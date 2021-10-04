Tropical Activity Settling Down

Heading into the month of October tropical activity is starting to settle down across the Atlantic Basin.





Hurricane Sam finally weakened below a major hurricane over the weekend. Sam continues to move well into the northern Atlantic Ocean over the next several days.





Tropical Depression Victor has weakened significantly too. In fact, the National Hurricane Center shows Victor completely dissipated in the central Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Closer to home, an area of showers and storms located over the Bahamas has a very low chance for development. Currently, the NHC has a 10% for tropical development over the next 5 days. Regardless, this area of disturbed weather should move northwestward towards the southeast coast of the U.S. This area is not expected to move into the Gulf and there are no new threats to the Gulf of Mexico for the next 7 to 10 days. The next name on the list is Wanda.

