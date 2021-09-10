Tropical Trouble Heading into Gulf Could Bring Impacts to Acadiana Next Week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area of storminess in the Caribbean Sea associated with a weak tropical wave as it moves over Central America. There is a 70% chance that a tropical system forms from this area over the next 5 days as it moves into the Bay of Campeche. Regardless of development, tropical moisture will surge northward early next week into Texas and Louisiana leading to higher rain chances in Acadiana. The next names on the list are Nicholas and Odette.

Most models keep any formation at a minimum but this is the peak of hurricane season so a weak system could form rather quickly like Tropical Storm Mindy did earlier this week. As you can see above, the European model shows much of the heavy rain axis over Texas and the western edge of Louisiana. Tropical showers and storms look likely in Acadiana over a 3 to 5 day period starting on Sunday. Estimated rainfall totals are 3″ to 6″ inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Global models are showing hotspots of a foot or more of rainfall in certain areas of Texas from this disturbance.





