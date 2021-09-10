Tropical Trouble Heading into Gulf Could Bring Impacts to Acadiana Next Week

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area of storminess in the Caribbean Sea associated with a weak tropical wave as it moves over Central America. There is a 70% chance that a tropical system forms from this area over the next 5 days as it moves into the Bay of Campeche. Regardless of development, tropical moisture will surge northward early next week into Texas and Louisiana leading to higher rain chances in Acadiana. The next names on the list are Nicholas and Odette.

Most models keep any formation at a minimum but this is the peak of hurricane season so a weak system could form rather quickly like Tropical Storm Mindy did earlier this week. As you can see above, the European model shows much of the heavy rain axis over Texas and the western edge of Louisiana. Tropical showers and storms look likely in Acadiana over a 3 to 5 day period starting on Sunday. Estimated rainfall totals are 3″ to 6″ inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Global models are showing hotspots of a foot or more of rainfall in certain areas of Texas from this disturbance.

Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App for all updates on the tropics and impacts to Acadiana’s weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Sunny

Abbeville

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Opelousas

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: