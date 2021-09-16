Tropics Remain Very Active but No Threats to the Gulf at this Time

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several disturbances across the Atlantic for tropical development. Two areas have a high likelihood for development with the next names on the list being Odette and Peter.

Closest to home is a board area of low pressure located off the east coast of Florida. This disturbance has a 70% chance for development over the next 5 days. This system does not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico as it lifts northward in the coming days, staying just offshore of the east coast of the U.S.

Further out in the eastern Atlantic Ocean two areas are being tracked by the NHC. The one closest to the coast of Africa has a very low chance for development while the one just further west has a high likelihood for development. Most models show this area moving north of the Caribbean Sea in the coming days before making a harder turn northward. As of today, this disturbance doesn’t look like a threat to the Gulf of Mexico but we will have to keep a close eye on it throughout its lifespan.

Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App for the latest on Acadiana’s weather and the tropics.