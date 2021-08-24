Tropical Activity Possible in the Gulf this Weekend

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 separate tropical areas from the central Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea, all of which have a low to medium chance for development over the next 5 days.

The 2 areas in the Atlantic Ocean should pose little to no threat to land as most models keep the disturbances in the central Atlantic through much of their lifespan.





Closer to a home, an area of storminess located in the eastern Caribbean Sea is moving westward. Slow development is expected in the short term but as this disturbance nears Central America it will move into an environment that is more conducive for development. The NHC has a 60% chance this area develops into at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days. The next name on the list is Ida.

Beyond the 5 day outlook, the global models are suggesting a tropical system in the southern to the western Gulf of Mexico late this weekend. A lot of uncertainty with the forecast and there are no immediate threats to Acadiana at this time.