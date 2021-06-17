Tropical System Expected to Form Today or Friday in Gulf of Mexico

An area of storminess associated with a broad area of low pressure continues to spin around the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for tropical development. As of Thursday morning, the NHC has a 90% chance that this develops into at least a tropical depression by late Thursday or Friday.

This disturbance is expected to start moving northward soon where it has a chance to slowly develop and organize. If it reaches tropical storm strength it would receive the name, Claudette.

Regardless of development and organization, tropical moisture will surge northward on Friday. Tropical showers and storms are looking likely Friday into Saturday with possibly more scattered rain on Father’s Day Sunday. Flash flooding is a threat but depending on the path we could see a low tornado threat too with gusty winds too.

Models have shifted the path eastward over the last 24 hours which lessens the impacts for Acadiana but the forecast remains uncertain and could change for the better or worse. Currently, they are painting rainfall totals between 2″ to 6″ inches for much of Acadiana. There will be isolated areas that could see 7″ inches of rain or more depending on certain tropical rain bands. Areas that are prone to flooding should prepare for the threat of flash flooding.

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

