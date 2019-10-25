Tropical Storm Olga forms in the Gulf, expected to bring rain to Louisiana
(The Advertiser)- Tropical Storm Olga has formed in the Gulf of Mexico but is expected to be short-lived.
Olga has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is located about 260 miles south of Lake Charles, according to the National Hurricane Center.
It is forecast to merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low with gale-force winds within a few hours and before its center reaches the Gulf Coast. Those winds extend outward up to 90 miles, mainly to the northeast of the center, the NHC said.
The center is expected to cross the northern Gulf Coast Friday night or Saturday morning, according to the NHC.
The system is expected to bring gale-force winds to the Gulf Coast. The depression and cold front moving across Louisana are expected to bring about 2 to 4 inches of rain to the area. It also could bring flooding.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Tropical Depression 17 Friday.
The 2019 Hurricane Season officially ends Nov. 1.
