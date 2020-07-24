Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico as Gonzalo holds steady

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two named storms were churning in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning.

A depression in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened to Tropical Storm Hanna overnight as it moved toward the Texas coastline. It poses no threat to Tampa Bay.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Hanna was about 285 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

Hanna is expected to make landfall Saturday and bring heavy rain and strong winds to portions of Texas, along with coastal swells that “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” an advisory stated.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas, and a tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

According to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach, Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm.

The NHC is also monitoring Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which weakened Thursday but could still become the first hurricane of the 2020 season.

As of 8 a.m., Gonzalo was located about 580 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. It was moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm warning is in effect for several places, including St. Lucia, Tobago and Grenada. Forecasters said Gonzalo could bring 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain.

