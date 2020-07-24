Tropical Storm Hanna Formed Overnight as it Heads to Texas

Morning Update Friday 7/24/2020: Tropical Depression 8 strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna overnight in the western Gulf of Mexico. This is the earliest “H” named storm on record. Beating Harvey in 2005 when it formed on August 3rd.

Current wind speeds are at 40 mph this Friday morning as it moves to the west at about 10 mph. Hanna should strengthen a bit more before making an estimated landfall Saturday afternoon south of Corpus Christi. Most, if not all, wind impacts from Hanna will be felt across the central and southern Gulf Coast of Texas.

With tropical moisture over us from Tropical Storm Hanna, we will see a good chance of rain today all the way through the weekend. 2-4″ of rain will be possible over many areas of Acadiana this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s along with breezy conditions at times. 2-6″ of rain will be possible, spread over the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain elevated throughout next week.

We are not expecting a very strong tropical system to organize but some impacts are still likely for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don’t expect any major impacts for Acadiana.

