Tropical Storm Hanna Formed Overnight as it Heads to Texas

Morning Update Friday 7/24/2020: Tropical Depression 8 strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna overnight in the western Gulf of Mexico. This is the earliest "H" named storm on record. Beating Harvey in 2005 when it formed on August 3rd.

Current wind speeds are at 40 mph this Friday morning as it moves to the west at about 10 mph. Hanna should strengthen a bit more before making an estimated landfall Saturday afternoon south of Corpus Christi. Most, if not all, wind impacts from Hanna will be felt across the central and southern Gulf Coast of Texas.

With tropical moisture over us from Tropical Storm Hanna, we will see a good chance of rain today all the way through the weekend. 2-4″ of rain will be possible over many areas of Acadiana this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s along with breezy conditions at times. 2-6″ of rain will be possible, spread over the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain elevated throughout next week.

Tropical Depression 8 strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna overnight Thursday.

We are not expecting a very strong tropical system to organize but some impacts are still likely for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don't expect any major impacts for Acadiana.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
76°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
76°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

