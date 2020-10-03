Tropical Storm Gamma makes landfall, path takes it back into Gulf on Sunday

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tropical Storm Gamma has made landfall near Tulum, Mexico on the Yucatan Peninsula. The current path shows Gamma will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and then turn west and eventually southwest into the Bay of Campeche next week.

Gamma poses no threat to our region at the moment.

Meanwhile, Invest 92, a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea, has a medium (60%) chance for tropical development early next week. Longer range forecasts show this system moving northwest and reaching the central Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.

It is too early to say where this system will make landfall or how strong it will be, but it certainly bears watching.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: