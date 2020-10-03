Tropical Storm Gamma makes landfall, path takes it back into Gulf on Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tropical Storm Gamma has made landfall near Tulum, Mexico on the Yucatan Peninsula. The current path shows Gamma will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and then turn west and eventually southwest into the Bay of Campeche next week.



Gamma poses no threat to our region at the moment.

Meanwhile, Invest 92, a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea, has a medium (60%) chance for tropical development early next week. Longer range forecasts show this system moving northwest and reaching the central Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.



It is too early to say where this system will make landfall or how strong it will be, but it certainly bears watching.