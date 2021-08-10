Tropical Storm Fred Expected to Form Today with Path Towards the Eastern Gulf

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has entered into the eastern Caribbean Sea this morning where it is expected to form into Tropical Storm Fred today. There is a threat for the system to reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center forecast cone shows a path over the Caribbean Islands over the coming days. This interaction with land should weaken the system before emerging into the southeastern Gulf this weekend. Similar to Hurricane Elsa, the path will turn more northerly after Cuba, which increases the impacts to Florida as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical models are in good agreement on the path and future intensity of Potential Tropical Cyclone 6. Most models are clustered across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The GFS model has been excellent with tropical systems so far this year. This mornings model run shows the future Fred making landfall across the panhandle of Florida on Monday, August 16th.
There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast at this time but impacts for Acadiana are looking slim. This forecast could change for the worse if any shift in path goes more west but we're not expecting that at this time. Stay tuned