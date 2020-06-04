Live Now
Tracking Cristobal

Tropical Storm Cristobal over Mexico but Impacts to Acadiana Likely

Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Satellites

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to spin over southern Mexico this morning. This system is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours while bringing devastating flooding to the region. Starting Friday afternoon, Cristobal will begin its track northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast where it will begin to pick up speed.

Forecast confidence is increasing as we head into the weekend. Tropical Storm Cristobal should start to move northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast quickly, where it will further strengthen and organize. Models are in agreement today that Lousiana will be the likeliest to see landfall Sunday night into Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center Forecast cone shows the center of the cone moving into St. Mary Parish very early Monday morning. They did weaken the strength of the storm at landfall with winds at 60 mph expected. Further adjustments to this cone will happen over the next several days.

We are thinking the highest impacts and the greatest flooding threat from Cristobal will be well east of the center of rotation. Dry air and the quick movement should keep Cristobal from rapidly intensifying. Areas across the Gulf shores area could see over a foot of rainfall from this event. In Acadiana, we are expecting tropical storm force winds of 30-60 mph possible. Gusts could reach hurricane force around 75 mph at times. Most of Acadiana will receive 2-5″ inches of rain, but isolated higher amounts are possible. Dependent on the exact track of Cristobal as it makes landfall this could decrease or increase the flash flooding threat for Acadiana. Coastal flooding with a storm surge is expected for some of the state, too.

Keep it tuned to KLFY throughout the week as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

