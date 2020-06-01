Live Now
Tropical Depression Three has Developed Over the Bay of Campeche…

Tropical Depression Three has developed over the Bay of Campeche. It will stay over that area for a few days then move north later this week.The strength and location of that upper level ridge may determine the path of T. D. 3 in about 4-8 days. If it does develop and move toward the Gulf Coast, hopefully that upper level trough will pull it north and move it out fast.

