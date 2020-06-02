Live Now
Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms in Southern Gulf, Impacts to Acadiana Possible

Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal within the Bay of Campeche. This system is expected to spin in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days and should continue to organize and strengthen. The National Hurricane Center forecast cone shows Tropical Storm Cristobal moving into the central Gulf this weekend.

Forecast uncertainty becomes much higher as we head into the weekend. Tropical Storm Cristobal should start to move northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, where it should further strengthen and organize. The track, intensity, and organization of this system in the 6-8 day range is unknown at this time. Models show a wide range of scenarios as we head through Sunday into early next week.

I think Acadiana should begin to mentally prepare that we could see some tropical impacts from this disturbance starting as early as Sunday. The forecast confidence remains very low as we continue to monitor and analyzing each new model runs.

Keep it tuned to KLFY throughout the week as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

