Tropical Storm Claudette Expected to Form Today, Minimal Impacts to Acadiana

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is in the central Gulf of Mexico and moving northwards.  The National Hurricane Center is expecting this to become a weak Tropical Storm Claudette later today as heavy rains on the eastern side of the system approach the Gulf Coast tonight. 

Only minimal impacts are expected for Acadiana.  As of today, tropical showers and storms will be scattered in Acadiana this Friday afternoon and throughout the evening.  Flash flooding is not a threat for Acadiana as the confidence has increased on the path of the system.  Landfall will be tonight into early Saturday along the southeastern coast of Louisiana.  The heaviest rains will remain on the eastern side of the system and will stay outside of Acadiana.  We could see some gusty winds today and tomorrow with minor coastal flooding.  Rain chances even drop down to 30% for Saturday.  Tropical heavy rains look more likely on Sunday as the disturbance tails away from the coast. 

Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, and Lower St. Martin Parishes but impacts should be minimal for our coastal communities. Gusty winds and minor coastal flooding is possible over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

