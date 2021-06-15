Tropical Storm Bill Forms in Northwestern Atlantic

UPDATE 6/15/2021: Tropical Depression Two strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill overnight off the northeast coast of the U.S. Bill is forecasted to be short-lived as it moves quickly to the northeast, posing no threat to the U.S. or Gulf of Mexico.





ORIGINAL POST 6/14/2021: Tropical Depression Two has formed off the coast of North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center shows this system strengthening into Tropical Storm Bill by this evening.

TD Two poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico and should stay away from the east coast of the U.S. too as it moves northeast.