COVID-19 daily updates

Tropical Development Possible in the Gulf of Mexico this Week

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

A tropical wave located over Cuba will move into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow where it has a low likelihood for development as it races westward. The National Hurricane Center has placed a 40% chance that this disturbance develops into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days.

We are not expecting anything fully tropical to organize from this wave but some impacts are still likely for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don’t expect any major impacts for Acadiana. Any scenario where a tropical system is able to develop, the likeliest landfall would be across Texas.

Now is the time to download the KLFY Weather App. It is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone. 

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: