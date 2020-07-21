Tropical Development Possible in the Gulf of Mexico this Week

A tropical wave located over Cuba will move into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow where it has a low likelihood for development as it races westward. The National Hurricane Center has placed a 40% chance that this disturbance develops into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days.

We are not expecting anything fully tropical to organize from this wave but some impacts are still likely for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don’t expect any major impacts for Acadiana. Any scenario where a tropical system is able to develop, the likeliest landfall would be across Texas.

