Tropical Development Possible in Gulf, Tropics Remain Very Active

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several areas across the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico for development or further strengthening. Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene remain well in the central Atlantic Ocean. An area of showers and storms near the Bahamas has a medium chance of development as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.

Widespread showers and storms located over the Bahamas will slowly move westward, where it will eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico as it passes over Florida this weekend. The NHC has a 60% chance that this area will develop into a tropical system over the next 5 days. I wouldn’t be surprised if this disturbance gets close to becoming a tropical depression or storm early next week. Regardless of development, unsettled weather is likely across the Gulf Coast this weekend into much of next week, including Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with periods of heavy rains possible too. As of now, the flash flooding threat should remain slim, as well as, the threat for a tropical system to form.

Tropical Storm Paulette is the closest to the U.S. as it is located east of the Lesser Antilles, near the Caribbean Sea. Paulette will slowly move west to northwest over the coming days and will strengthen in the process.

Tropical Storm Rene is located further east of Pualette. Rene will slowly move west to northwest over the coming days and will strengthen in the process. Rene is forecasted to become a hurricane later this weekend as it makes a harder north turn, away from any land. The next names on the list are Sally and Teddy. Neither Paulette nor Rene pose a threat to the United States at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: