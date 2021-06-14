Tropical Depression Two Forms off Coast of North Carolina
Tropical Depression Two has formed off the coast of North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center shows this system strengthening into Tropical Storm Bill by this evening.
TD Two poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico and should stay away from the east coast of the U.S. too as it moves northeast.
