Tropical Depression Two Forms off Coast of North Carolina

Tropical Depression Two has formed off the coast of North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center shows this system strengthening into Tropical Storm Bill by this evening.

TD Two poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico and should stay away from the east coast of the U.S. too as it moves northeast.

Sunny

Abbeville

85°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

82°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

85°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

83°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

84°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: