Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tropical depression likely to form as system approaches U.S.

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Amanda Holly

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave near the Bahamas is becoming better organized and is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that there’s a 70 percent chance a disturbance near the Bahamas will turn into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours.

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 miles per hour,” the NHC said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

If the system continues to develop, forecasters will issue Potential Cyclone advisories as early as Thursday.

Regardless of development, the system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday and across Florida over the weekend, forecasters said.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, which is producing a “small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.”

The system has a zero percent chance of developing into cyclone over the next 48 hours, the NHC said. Those chances increase to 40 percent over the next five days.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: