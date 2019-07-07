Tropical Depression Expected to Form in Gulf Today or Tomorrow, Impacts Possible for Acadiana

The National Hurricane Center has a high certainty of 90% that the broad area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico will become a Tropical Depression later today or Thursday at the latest.

Models are in agreement of a westerly track in the coming days along with more organization and strengthening but become more uncertain with where the northerly turn will occur. Tropical Storm Barry is likely by Friday or Saturday.

Unfortunately, the models overnight have trended back to the west which could bring more significant impacts to Acadiana. The European model continues to showcase areas receiving 15-25″ inches of rain from this disturbance. The more westerly track could bring that threat into Acadiana.

The GFS has a weaker system making landfall across the eastern parts of the state. We are still waiting on more tropical models to come into play once we have a developed system. A shift 50 to 60 miles either way could make a very big difference with impacts across Acadiana, so we will have a better idea about those later this week.

If the system stays east of us, impacts will be minimal but it will all be dependent on the track of this system which is almost impossible to forecast accurately at this time. Landfall will be sometime Saturday. Stay tuned for the rest of the week on the latest with this potential tropical system.

Stay tuned!