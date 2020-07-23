COVID-19 daily updates

Tropical Depression 8 Forecasted to Become Hanna Before Texas Landfall

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Map

UPDATE: 4:00 AM THURSDAY

Tropical Depression 8 formed in the central Gulf of Mexico last night as it continues to slowly organize and strengthen over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this system to become Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday before making landfall across the central Gulf Coast of Texas on Saturday, well south of Lousiana.

Expected impacts for Acadiana remain the same as before with elevated rain chances for Acadiana. Starting this Thursday afternoon, scattered tropical showers and storms will be likely. Tropical rains will be even more widespread Friday and Saturday. Some squally bands will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The flash flooding risk should remain low.

2-6″ of rain will be possible over the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain elevated into early next week.

A tropical wave moving west and located in the Gulf of Mexico has formed into Tropical Depression 8.

We are not expecting a very strong tropical system to organize but some impacts are still likely for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don’t expect any major impacts for Acadiana.

Clear

Abbeville

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
77°F Watching the tropics. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
77°F Watching the tropics. Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
76°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
77°F Watching the tropics. Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

