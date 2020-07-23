Tropical Depression 8 Forecasted to Become Hanna Before Texas Landfall

UPDATE: 4:00 AM THURSDAY

Tropical Depression 8 formed in the central Gulf of Mexico last night as it continues to slowly organize and strengthen over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this system to become Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday before making landfall across the central Gulf Coast of Texas on Saturday, well south of Lousiana.

Expected impacts for Acadiana remain the same as before with elevated rain chances for Acadiana. Starting this Thursday afternoon, scattered tropical showers and storms will be likely. Tropical rains will be even more widespread Friday and Saturday. Some squally bands will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The flash flooding risk should remain low.

2-6″ of rain will be possible over the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain elevated into early next week.

A tropical wave moving west and located in the Gulf of Mexico has formed into Tropical Depression 8.

We are not expecting a very strong tropical system to organize but some impacts are still likely for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don’t expect any major impacts for Acadiana.

