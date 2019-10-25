Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Tropical Depression 17 Forms in Gulf. Heavy Rain Threat Continues with Breezy Conditions Tonight.

Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed in the western Gulf with wind speeds at 40 mph. No further strengthening is expected from 17 as it moves north towards Louisiana but the heavy rain threat will continue for Acadiana with winds becoming stronger tonight into Saturday. This surge of tropical moisture is one of the ingredients that will bring a heavy rain threat to Acadiana today and tonight. Most areas will see 1-3″ inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts. Winds will pick up across the area, especially offshore tonight and Saturday. Rainfall should end early Saturday with breezy conditions remaining through tomorrow.

Abbeville

Abbeville

70°F Overcast
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 56F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 56F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Rain. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Rain. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

