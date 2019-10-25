Tropical Depression 17 Forms in Gulf. Heavy Rain Threat Continues with Breezy Conditions Tonight.
Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed in the western Gulf with wind speeds at 40 mph. No further strengthening is expected from 17 as it moves north towards Louisiana but the heavy rain threat will continue for Acadiana with winds becoming stronger tonight into Saturday. This surge of tropical moisture is one of the ingredients that will bring a heavy rain threat to Acadiana today and tonight. Most areas will see 1-3″ inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts. Winds will pick up across the area, especially offshore tonight and Saturday. Rainfall should end early Saturday with breezy conditions remaining through tomorrow.
Abbeville70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent