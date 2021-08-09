Tropical Activity Increasing as Disturbance Heads into the Caribbean

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system just east of the Caribbean Sea that is producing a good amount of showers and thunderstorms.

This disturbance has the designation of Invest 94L. As of this morning, the NHC has a 70% chance that this becomes at least a tropical depression in the next 2 to 5 days as it moves to the northwest. The next name on the list is Fred. A second area further east in the Atlantic has a much lower chance of developing.

Tropical models are in good agreement on the path and future intensity of Invest 94L. We are expecting this disturbance to travel over the Caribbean Islands this week before emerging off of Cuba at the end of the weekend if it’s able to survive the journey. The islands should keep this system from organizing quickly and further intensifying if it becomes a weak tropical system.

Most models keep Invest 94L as a tropical depression or tropical storm. There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast at this time and is unknown whether the U.S. will see any impacts from this tropical disturbance. Stay tuned and download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Fair

Abbeville

80°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Crowley

78°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Opelousas

79°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

79°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

80°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
77°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: