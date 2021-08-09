Tropical Activity Increasing as Disturbance Heads into the Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system just east of the Caribbean Sea that is producing a good amount of showers and thunderstorms.

This disturbance has the designation of Invest 94L. As of this morning, the NHC has a 70% chance that this becomes at least a tropical depression in the next 2 to 5 days as it moves to the northwest. The next name on the list is Fred. A second area further east in the Atlantic has a much lower chance of developing.





Tropical models are in good agreement on the path and future intensity of Invest 94L. We are expecting this disturbance to travel over the Caribbean Islands this week before emerging off of Cuba at the end of the weekend if it’s able to survive the journey. The islands should keep this system from organizing quickly and further intensifying if it becomes a weak tropical system.

Most models keep Invest 94L as a tropical depression or tropical storm. There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast at this time and is unknown whether the U.S. will see any impacts from this tropical disturbance. Stay tuned and download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App.