Tracking the Tropics: What’s next after Barry?

Tracking the Tropics
FILE – This file satellite image provided by NASA and taken by U.S. astronaut Christina Koch on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the International Space Station, shows Tropical Storm Barry as it bears down on Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. Barry could harm the Gulf Coast environment in a number of ways. But scientists say it’s hard to predict how severe the damage will be. (Christina Koch/NASA via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first hurricane of 2019 is behind us, and we’re now looking ahead to what could be in store next.

Barry, now a post-tropical cyclone moving across Ohio, became the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season on Saturday morning. Barry made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Intracoastal City, Louisiana Saturday afternoon and quickly weakened to a tropical storm.

The storm and its remnants brought life-threatening flooding to parts of the Mississippi Valley in the following days. Strongs winds also impacted parts of the southeast.

The National Hurricane Center does not show any tropical activity in the Atlantic right now. The next storm that develops will be named Chantal.

