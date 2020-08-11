Tracking the Tropics, Week 11: Remembering Hurricane Camille & a chat with the National Hurricane Center
Welcome to week 11 of Tracking the Tropics, your weekly in-depth look at topics concerning the Atlantic Hurricane season.
On this week’s show, Dr. Michael Brennan from the National Hurricane Center joins to talk about what exactly we’ve been experiencing this hurricane season and what we can look forward to as the season continues. Dr. Brennan also discusses Hurricane Isaias and sheds light on comparisons between the 2020 and 2005 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
WFXR Chief Meteorologist John Carroll in Roanoke, Va. will take us back to 1969 and revisit Hurricane Camille, one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes on record. Camille made landfall in Louisiana and continued up into the Appalachian Mountains before turning east and making its way out to sea.
The hurricane flattened nearly everything along the coast of the U.S. state of Mississippi, and caused additional flooding and deaths inland while crossing the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia. In the U.S., Camille killed more than 259 people and caused $1.42 billion in damages (equivalent to $9.9 billion in 2019).
Join CBS 17 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. for Tracking the Tropics.
