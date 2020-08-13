Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Josephine forms, earliest ‘J’ storm on record in Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the earliest 10th-named storm of hurricane season on record.

Josephine formed Thursday morning from Tropical Depression Eleven, which slowly organized even more overnight. The system has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and additional strengthening is possible over the next two days.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Josephine was about 975 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at about 15 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to turn north over the weekend and begin to weaken as wind shear increases. Josephine could dissipate entirely by early next week but no impacts are expected to the U.S. either way.

Josephine is the earliest “J” tropical storm on record in the Atlantic. Before this year, the earliest was Jose on Aug. 22, 2005.

Josephine is currently the only storm the Tracking the Tropics team has their eye on with no new development expected over the next five days.

However, the peak of hurricane season is still one month away and the updated forecasts from both the Colorado State University and The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration are calling for an “extremely active” season with up to 24 named storms forming. This includes the now 10 named storms so far in 2020.

LATEST TRACKING THE TROPICS HEADLINES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Broken Clouds

    Abbeville

    90°F Broken Clouds Feels like 98°
    Wind
    3 mph S
    Humidity
    59%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
    76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    5 mph SW
    Precip
    10%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Crescent
    Broken Clouds

    Crowley

    90°F Broken Clouds Feels like 101°
    Wind
    5 mph W
    Humidity
    60%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
    76°F Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
    Wind
    6 mph SW
    Precip
    10%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Crescent
    Scattered Clouds

    Opelousas

    86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
    Wind
    3 mph SW
    Humidity
    73%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
    75°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    4 mph SSW
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Crescent
    Broken Clouds

    Breaux Bridge

    89°F Broken Clouds Feels like 97°
    Wind
    5 mph NW
    Humidity
    59%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
    76°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    5 mph SSW
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Crescent
    Scattered Clouds

    New Iberia

    91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 104°
    Wind
    6 mph WSW
    Humidity
    63%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
    76°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
    Wind
    4 mph SSE
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Crescent

    Wave Heights

    Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

    Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

    Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

    Important Information

    Generator Safety

    Generator Safety

    Generator Safety

    List of Names

    List of Names

    Hurricane Scale

    Hurricane Scale

    From The National Hurricane Center

    From The National Hurricane Center

    Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


    Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

    Download the KLFY app

    The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

    It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

    If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

    If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

    Sidebar

    Emergency preparedness links

    Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

    Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

    Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

    Power outage maps

    Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: