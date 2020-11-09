Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta shifts track, loses strength

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All Tropical Storm Warnings for Tropical Storm Eta were canceled Monday after the storm shifted its track and lost strength moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

By 4 p.m. Monday, Eta shifted its track even more westward. It’s now forecast to weaken in the northeastern Gulf later in the week as it encounters additional wind shear and dry air.

As of Monday afternoon, Eta was moving southwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del
    Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Another area to watch

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the Atlantic that has an 80% chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm in the next day or two. It’s expected to move toward the northeastern Atlantic.

They are also monitoring a tropical wave that could become a tropical depression over the central or western Caribbean Sea late this week or this weekend.

