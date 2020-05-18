TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Arthur Spinning off the Coast of North Carolina

The Atlantic Hurricane Season has kicked off ahead of schedule as Tropical Storm Arthur formed in the southwestern Atlantic over the weekend. As of this Monday morning, Arthur remains a weak tropical storm as it spins off the east coast of North Carolina.

The system will later head northeastward into the open waters of the Atlantic and become post-tropical. This system poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The east coast and usually a favored area for tropical formation in May and early June.