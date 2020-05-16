TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression One forms in SW Atlantic, could become Tropical Storm Arthur

Live Now
Our first tropical depression of the season has formed off the coast of the southeastern U.S. Aircraft investigating the storm today found evidence of a closed circulation and winds of 35 mph. This designates the system as a tropical depression.

Some strengthening of the storm could be possible tomorrow and Monday as the system is in a low wind shear environment and over the warm waters of the Gulf stream. Strengthening into a moderate tropical storm is expected as it heads northward towards the North Carolina coast Monday. TROPICAL STORM WATCHES have been posted in these areas.

The system will later head northeastward into the open waters of the Atlantic and become post-tropical. This system poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The east coast and usually a favored area for tropical formation in May and early June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

