COVID-19 daily updates

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Gulf and Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by: Amanda Holly and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday and is forecast to continue strengthening into a tropical storm as it moves toward Texas.

This system formed from the tropical wave that brought Florida several rounds of storms on Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the system is about 425 miles east-southeast of Port O’Connor Texas with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. It’s moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour.

The tropical depression will continue to move northwest before turning more west to make landfall sometime Saturday in Texas.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday and is on track to become the first hurricane of the 2020 season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Gonzalo will likely strengthen and become Hurricane Gonzalo by Thursday. On average, the first hurricane of the season does not form until August 10.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Gonzalo is about 970 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and is moving west at about 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph.

Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday and reach the Windward Islands late Friday or Saturday.’

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

86°F Broken Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
77°F Watching the tropics. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

87°F Broken Clouds Feels like 96°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
77°F Watching the tropics. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

87°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

87°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
77°F Watching the tropics. Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

87°F Broken Clouds Feels like 97°
Wind
mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: