Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 11 to become Josephine, rest of tropics remain quiet

Tracking the Tropics

by: Amanda Holly

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Eleven is still moving west at 14 mph across the central Atlantic. The overall organization of the storm is improving and it is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine later Wednesday.

The tropical depression is still battling some drier air and wind shear which is not allowing to storm to fully organize and strengthen. However, the wind shear is expected to become lighter within the next 12 hours.

Eleven will continue to move west, while slowly adding a northerly component to its motion. The subtropical ridge steering the system west will have a break and allow the storm to curve north.

While the storm is expected to strengthen within the next 48 hours, the forecast Sunday and into Monday calls for weakening due to the wind shear beginning to increase again. This will limit further strengthening, potentially even tearing the storm apart altogether which several long-range models continue to suggest.

Currently, this is the only storm the Tracking the Tropics team has their eye on with no new development expected over the next five days.

However, the peak of hurricane season is still one month away and the updated forecasts from both the Colorado State University and The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration are calling for an “extremely active” season with up to 24 named storms forming. This includes the nine named storms so far in 2020.

“This year, we expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average, and our predicted ACE (accumulated cyclone energy) range extends well above NOAA’s threshold for an extremely active season,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. 

Both updated forecasts note the decrease in wind shear for the rest of the season, the extremely warm sea surface temperatures, and the possibility of La Nina forming in the Pacific Ocean, among several other factors.

According to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, this is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

Of course, it is important to note this is not a landfall forecast. If 24 named storms form, it does not mean any will impact land but they could and it only takes one storm to make it a bad season for your neighborhood.

Tracking the Tropics is keeping you informed this hurricane season. Our team streams live every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET and whenever there is something to track in the tropics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

92°F Broken Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 100°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

91°F Broken Clouds Feels like 99°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

93°F Clear Feels like 103°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
77°F A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: