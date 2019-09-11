Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring 3 tropical waves in Atlantic

by: Heather Monahan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that have a chance of development this week.

The three waves come on the heels of the deadly and destructive Hurricane Dorian. Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane last week and crawled over the islands before impacting communities along the east coast. Tropical Storm Gabrielle also developed last week, but remained well offshore.

The first disturbance being monitored by the NHC has been given a 60 percent chance of developing in the next five days. Regardless of development, the NHC says the disturbance could produce “locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds” across the Bahamas through Thursday and then across Florida this weekend.

The other two tropical waves are currently being given a low chance of development in the next five days. The NHC will continue to watch those waves closely in the coming days.

WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly and WKRG Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be live with the latest at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on “Tracking the Tropics.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

