Tracking the Tropics: Laura forecast to make landfall on US Gulf Coast as major hurricane

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Map

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Laura strengthened into a hurricane as it moved across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning.

The storm had pounded Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica with heavy rain over the past few days, killing at least 13 people, according to reports.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast, meaning there is the danger of life-threatening flooding and hurricane conditions. Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Louisana and Texas, where the storm is expected to make landfall. Hundreds of thousands of residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, are said to be affected.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot ordered more than 70 members of the Texas National Guard to help with the state’s storm response.

At 10 a.m., Laura had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The hurricane is expected to move across the Gulf on Tuesday and Wednesday and reach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night. Forecasters said it could become a major hurricane at landfall sometime over the next three days.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • San Luis Pass Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass
  • East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the
    Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • Freeport Texas to San Luis Pass
  • Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco

Marco was downgraded from a tropical storm to a depression on Monday night. It became a remnant low just south of Louisiana hours later.

The system is expected to dissipate early Wednesday morning as it moves westward off the Louisiana coast.

At 5 a.m. Monday, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and was about 60 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. It was moving west at 10 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

    Overcast

    Abbeville

    88°F Overcast Feels like 98°
    Wind
    7 mph ENE
    Humidity
    63%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    77°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    Wind
    8 mph ENE
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waxing Crescent
    Overcast

    Crowley

    83°F Overcast Feels like 99°
    Wind
    7 mph NE
    Humidity
    100%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    77°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    Wind
    8 mph ENE
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waxing Crescent
    Overcast

    Opelousas

    85°F Overcast Feels like 93°
    Wind
    9 mph E
    Humidity
    74%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    76°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    Wind
    7 mph ENE
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waxing Crescent
    Overcast

    Breaux Bridge

    87°F Overcast Feels like 97°
    Wind
    6 mph
    Humidity
    69%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    78°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
    Wind
    7 mph ENE
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waxing Crescent
    Overcast

    New Iberia

    88°F Overcast Feels like 101°
    Wind
    14 mph ENE
    Humidity
    72%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
    78°F A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    6 mph NE
    Precip
    20%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waxing Crescent

