TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ida downgrades to category 3; passing just east of Mathews, Louisiana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ida is now moving just east of Mathews, Louisiana, bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding in portions of southeastern Louisiana.

The NHC said Ida made its initial landfall shortly after noon on Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a category 4 hurricane. The system made a second landfall around 3 p.m. southwest of Galliano, Louisiana.

In its latest advisory at 7 p.m., the NHC said Ida has downgraded to a category 3 and is moving northwest at 10 miles per hour and has reached maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.

The NHC said Ida is expected to bring a “life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall” to the northern parts of the Gulf Coast.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum levels possibly reaching 24 inches of rain across southeast Louisiana into southern Mississippi, according to the NHC. The water is expected to be at its deepest on the coast near or east of landfall, where larges waves are expected to join the surge.

Ida is expected to move well into the inland parts of Louisiana and west Mississippi before possibly making a turn to the northeast Monday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

  • Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
  • Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

  • Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City Louisiana
  • Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

