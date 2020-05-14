Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Tracking the Tropics: First named Atlantic storm of 2020 could form in coming days

Tracking the Tropics

by: Amanda Holly and Heather Monahan

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Atlantic could potentially see the first named storm of 2020 this weekend – two weeks before the official start of the hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of cloudiness and thunderstorms that’s located over the Straits of Florida. The area is expected to spread northeast in the next few days.

“There is a stalled frontal boundary to our south and it’s not uncommon for us to see areas of low pressure spin up along the boundary this time of year,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

The NHC increased the chances of formation over the next two days to 40 percent. The chance of formation in the next five days remains high at 70 percent.

The system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical depression this weekend when it’s located near or north of the northwestern Bahamas, the NHC says.

“It’s not really organized at this time but it will likely get organized into our first named storm of the season,” Holly said. “All of that tropical moisture is going to slowly slide to the north and move into an area that’s relatively favorable for strengthening.”

The first named storm of 2020 will be given the name Arthur.

Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1 but preaseason tropical development is never out of the question.

Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Julie Phillips will join Digital Anchor JB Biunno at 2 p.m. ET to break down the latest information from the NHC on Tracking the Tropics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Trending Stories

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: