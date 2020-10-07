Tracking the Tropics: Delta moving over Gulf after Mexico landfall, watches and warnings issued for US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Delta is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico soon after it made landfall Wednesday morning along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Several watches and warnings have already been issued for Gulf Coast states.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, around 6:30 a.m. ET. It was a Category 2 hurricane at landfall with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

By 11 a.m. ET, the NHC said Delta was about to emerge off the coast of the peninsula and start moving over the Gulf. The storm is forecast to move over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday and then approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds had weakened to 105 mph after landfall with some higher gusts, but the NHC said re-strengthening is expected when Delta moves over the Gulf. It is expected to become a major hurricane again, according to the latest NHC advisory.

“Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, where there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds beginning Friday, particularly for portions of the Louisiana coast,” the NHC said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday and urged residents to prepare for the storm. Voluntary evacuations are already underway.

A hurricane watch has already been issued for a stretch of the Gulf Coast – from High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, Louisiana. A storm surge watch has also been issued for most of the northern Gulf Coast from High Island, Texas to the border of Florida and Alabama.

According to the latest NHC advisory, Delta is forecast to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain along parts of the Gulf Coast, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches. That rain is expected to cause flash, urban, small stream and minor river flooding from Friday through Saturday.

Storm Surge Watch in effect for:

High Island, Texas to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay

Hurricane Warning in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico

Cozumel

Hurricane Watch in effect for:

High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, Louisiana

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for:

Dzilam to Progreso, Mexico

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for: