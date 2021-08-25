Tracking the Tropics: 3 invests being watched for tropical development, one could impact United States

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a brief hiatus of tropical activity, the Atlantic Basin is beginning to heat back up with three areas being monitored for possible development. Fred, Grace and Henri have all dissipated – and the next storm name on the list is Ida.

Here are the areas being monitored:

Invest 97L

An area of low pressure currently 800 miles southeast of Bermuda is producing showers and thunderstorms. The two-day chance for development is low at 30% but increases to 80% for the next fives days.

Strong upper level winds will limit development over the next couple of days but the winds are forecast to lessen, leading to a more favorable environment for strengthening. A tropical depression could form late in the week or over the weekend as the system slowly moves northeast, away from Bermuda.

This is not likely to effect the United States and long range forecast models keep it well east of Bermuda.

Invest 98L

A tropical wave moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour through the south-central Atlantic has a low chance of developing. It is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a 20% chance of developing over the next two days and 30% chance over the next five days.

Forecast models turn this wave north before reaching the Caribbean Islands and, even if it develops, it would likely remain a storm at sea with no threat to the United States. Upper levels winds will pick up by this weekend and limit any further development.

Invest 99L

A tropical wave located near Colombia and the south-central Caribbean Sea has a higher chance of developing and could impact Mexico before moving in to the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical depression will likely form late this week as it moves toward the western Caribbean and the Yucatan Peninsula. It could move over or near the peninsula on Saturday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday where environmental conditions are favorable for development.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it an 80% chance of developing over the next five days.

Longer-range models bring a tropical system toward the western Gulf Coast states by early next week, Monday or Tuesday. The forecast models vary on the strength of the storm.

While it is too early to talk about specific locations that could see impacts, people in the western Gulf should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 106°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Crowley

91°F Fair Feels like 104°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

96°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 114°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 108°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 106°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: