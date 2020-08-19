Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics are starting to heat up and become more active as we get closer to peak hurricane season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances – Invest 97L and Invest 98L – that have both been given high chances of development. A third wave emerged off the coast of Africa Wednesday.

Invest 97L

Invest 97L has a 40% chance of development in the next two days and an 80% chance in the next five days, according to the NHC.

As of Wednesday morning, 97L was over the eastern Caribbean Sea and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC says some gradual development is possible as it moves west across the central Caribbean. Once the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea later this week or this weekend, the NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form.

Invest 98L

Invest 98L has a 90% chance of development within the next 48 hours, according to the NHC. Forecasters say the area of low pressure is about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands and producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC says a tropical depression is expected to form in the next day or two because environmental conditions are conducive for the system to further develop. The system is forecast to continue moving west-northwest across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic, the NHC says.

Tropical wave

A third tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa on Wednesday and has a low 20 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

According to the NHC, the “vigorous” tropical wave is associated with a large area of showers and thunderstorms that was over Guinea and Sierra-Leone Wednesday morning.

The wave is expected to reach the extreme eastern Atlantic on Friday, where environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development. But the NHC says conditions will be less favorable by early next week as the system moves toward the central tropical Atlantic.

Increasing tropical activity

August typically sees a noticeable before a noticeable uptick in tropical activity heading toward the statistical peak of the season on Sept. 10. Roughly two-thirds of all tropical systems in the Atlantic basin form in August or September.

Tracking the Tropics is keeping you updated, informed and safe this hurricane season. Watch live weather updates with some of the nation’s top meteorologists every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

