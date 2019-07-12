1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Town of Delcambre prepares for Barry’s arrival

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As Tropical Storm Barry approaches the coast, shrimpers in the town of Delcambre are finishing up their last minute preparations.

One commercial shrimper says he’s actually staying on his boat behind throughout Barry.

“I’m staying on my boat. That’s my life. Without that, I have nothing,” says Timothy Schouest.

He has been a commercial shrimper for 45 years.

Schouest has stayed on his boat throughout previous storms and hurricanes and he’s staying yet again for Tropical Storm Barry.

“I know I’m safe because guess what… the water go up, the boat go up, the water go down, the boat go down,” he says.

Another long-term Delcambre resident, Bobby Spivey, feels confident his town can handle the storm.

“We got a lot of good people around here and we know how to handle hurricanes. One of the things in Delcambre, the water gets high real quick, and one of the things is the people around here know how to deal with it,” Spivey says.

Delcambre assistant chief Ted Kahn adds: “We’re going to be prepared for trees down limbs down power outages some highwater. We’re hoping the storm surge doesn’t reach us, but we have to be prepared for it. We’re going to hunker down and ride it out.”

And as for Schouest and his boat, Smokin’ Joe, they’re ready.

“That boat is my life. I lose that I don’t have nothing like I said. It’s like you losing your job and can’t get another one,” he says.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: