Town of Delcambre prepares for Barry’s arrival

As Tropical Storm Barry approaches the coast, shrimpers in the town of Delcambre are finishing up their last minute preparations.

One commercial shrimper says he’s actually staying on his boat behind throughout Barry.

“I’m staying on my boat. That’s my life. Without that, I have nothing,” says Timothy Schouest.

He has been a commercial shrimper for 45 years.

Schouest has stayed on his boat throughout previous storms and hurricanes and he’s staying yet again for Tropical Storm Barry.

“I know I’m safe because guess what… the water go up, the boat go up, the water go down, the boat go down,” he says.

Another long-term Delcambre resident, Bobby Spivey, feels confident his town can handle the storm.

“We got a lot of good people around here and we know how to handle hurricanes. One of the things in Delcambre, the water gets high real quick, and one of the things is the people around here know how to deal with it,” Spivey says.

Delcambre assistant chief Ted Kahn adds: “We’re going to be prepared for trees down limbs down power outages some highwater. We’re hoping the storm surge doesn’t reach us, but we have to be prepared for it. We’re going to hunker down and ride it out.”

And as for Schouest and his boat, Smokin’ Joe, they’re ready.

“That boat is my life. I lose that I don’t have nothing like I said. It’s like you losing your job and can’t get another one,” he says.