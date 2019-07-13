Live Now
The Salvation Army Lafayette Corps prepares to respond to Tropical Storm Barry

LAFAYETTE, La. (Salvation Army Laf. Corps)– Salvation Army personnel in Lafayette, Louisiana are gearing up to respond to the effects from what is predicted to be the first hurricane of the season. The National Hurricane Center has reported the tropical system is expected to make landfall in central Louisiana early Saturday morning producing heavy rainfall and flooding.

Preparation for this event began days ago when the Lafayette Corps began coordinating with its disaster relief counterparts, located in Jackson, Mississippi. As a whole The Salvation Army has placed as many as 28 Salvation Army units on standby. These units are prepared, as needed, to provide disaster relief equipment and personnel to affected areas along the Gulf Coast and affected areas inland, to include Lafayette. Service delivery will include the deployment of canteens stocked with meals, snacks and hydration and trained personnel to provide emotional and spiritual care. Each mobile feeding unit (canteen) has the capacity to provide anywhere from 500 to 1,000 meals per day.

The Lafayette canteen is on standby, outside the area of the flood zone. In addition, they have prepared food for those tin their shelter and opened up additional space in case of need. Lieutenant Samantha McGee, Corps officer for Lafayette says that “We’re all just waiting to see where the need will be. We have our canteen stocked and ready to go as soon as we know where it is needed”

To maintain situational awareness, The Salvation Army disaster personnel are working in close coordination with local and state emergency management partners which aids in the identification of the most affected areas and determination of entering that area when it is deemed safe to do so.

Terry Lightheart, the ALM Division Emergency Disaster Services Director stated, “Preparedness and partnerships are key to an effective disaster relief response and recovery. The Salvation Army seeks to “Do the Most Good” which includes providing much needed resources to the communities where we serve in a time of need.”

· For additional information, go to https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/news/

· If anyone wants to help, we are not accepting in-kind donations at this time. To make a financial contribution please go to our website at helpsalvationarmy.org

