South Louisiana’s National Parks closed due to weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (La. Nat. Park Service)- Update: All New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park and Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve will remain closed through Sunday, July 14. Only Jean Lafitte’s Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux and Chalmette Battlefield/Chalmette National Cemetery in Chalmette are usually open on Mondays; if there is no damage to the sites, we expect them to open at noon on Monday, July 15. Any updates will be posted at www.nps.gov/jazz and www.nps.gov/jela.

ORIGINAL: All six sites of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve as well as New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park are closed Thursday, July 11, and Friday, July 12, due to the threat of the predicted tropical storm/hurricane. Some sites may re-open on Saturday, July 13, but even if sites re-open, all Saturday programs and events have been cancelled. The following areas will be closed

· Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve Headquarters and French Quarter Visitor Center, 419 Decatur Street, New Orleans

· Barataria Preserve, 6588 Barataria Boulevard, Marrero (closure includes trails and parking areas)

· Chalmette Battlefield and National Cemetery, 8606 West St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette (closure includes all grounds)

· Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, 314 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux

· Acadian Cultural Center, 501 Fisher Road, Lafayette

· Prairie Acadian Cultural Center, 250 West Park Avenue, Eunice

· New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Headquarters at 419 Decatur Street and visitor center at 916 North Peters Street, New Orleans

