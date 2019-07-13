Weekend mass canceled at several churches across Acadiana

Catholic leaders canceled Saturday masses at several area catholic churches around Acadiana amid the threat of Tropical Storm Barry.

Due to the hazards of travel and the safety of priests and parishioners alike, more than two dozen churches have canceled evening mass on Saturday.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette has released a statement concerning Mass Attendance:

“All parishioners are urged to use good judgment when planning to travel to and from Mass. In the event that roadways are not clear and weather conditions are unsafe to travel, the faithful are reminded that the obligation to attend Sunday Mass does not apply when there is grave difficulty in fulfilling this obligation.”

Masses times changed for Sunday, July 14:

St. Anthony of Padua masses will be held at noon and 7:00pm, Sunday

Masses that have been canceled:

St. Pius X Church in Lafayette, all Sunday masses canceled

St. Martin De Tours Catholic De Tours, 8am and 10am for Sunday

Assumption in Franklin, 4pm Saturday

Holy Cross in Lafayette, 4pm Saturday

Holy Ghost in Opelousas, 5pm Saturday

Immaculate Heart of Mary in Crowley, 4pm Saturday

Notre Dame in St. Martinville, 5pm Saturday

Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette, 4pm Saturday

Our Lady of Mercy in Henderson, 5pm Saturday

Our Lady of Mercy in Opelousas, 4pm Saturday

Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia, 4 & 5:30pm Saturday

Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Coteau, 4pm Saturday

Our Lady Queen of Angels in Opelousas, 4pm Saturday

Sacred Heart in Baldwin, 4pm Saturday

Sacred Heart in Butte Larose, 3pm Saturday

Sacred Heart in New Iberia, 4pm Saturday

Sacred Heart in Pecan Island, 630 pm Saturday

Sacred Heart in Port Barre, 4pm Saturday

Sacred heart in Broussard, Saturday

St. Anne in Frilot Cove,4pm Saturday

St. Anthony’s in Krotz Springs, ALL WEEKEND MASSES, Saturday and Sunday due to curfew.

St. Benedict in Duson, 530pm Saturday

St. Bernard in Breaux Bridge, 4pm Saturday

St. Joseph in Centerville, 6pm Saturday

St. Joseph in Maurice, 5pm Saturday

St. Joseph in Patterson, 43pm Saturday

St. Joseph in Plaisance, 9am Sunday

St. Joseph in Parks, 4pm Saturday

St. Landry in Opelousas, 4pm Saturday

St. Martin de Tours in St. Martinville, 4pm Saturday

St. Mary Magdalen in Abbeville, 4pm Saturday

St. Patrick in Lafayette, 4pm Saturday

St. Pius in Lafayette, 5pm Saturday

St. Theresa in Duson, 4pm Saturday

St. Thomas More in Eunice, ALL WEEKEND MASSES due to curfew.

Sts. Peter & Paul in Scott, 4pm Saturday

St. Catherine Church and St/ Francis Regis Church in Arnaudville have cancelled all weekend masses for July 13 &14

St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice will only have Sunday mass at 6:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Abbeville is cancelling all weekend services.

First Baptist Crowley services canceled tomorrow, July 14.

Riverside Church of Christ on 200 South City Parkway has canceled Bible classes and worship service scheduled for Sunday morning.

Baptist Church of Opelousas will not have church service on Sunday.

Union Baptist Church in St. Martinville has cancelled is Sunday service

Little Zion Missionary Church in Opelousas has canceled its weekend services.