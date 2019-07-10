Sandbag distribution sites in St. Martin Parish

The following are distribution sites for St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.
Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cecilia Park (Paul Angelle Park)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy.
South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road
Lower St. Martin Parish
Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Note New Location-Behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and Hwy. 70
Henderson
Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-7 a.m.-till
Henderson Park-1007 Amy Street
Breaux Bridge
Wednesday-1:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-7 a.m.-till
Public Works Annex-Old DOTD Site on W. Refinery off of Berard Street
St. Martinville
Wednesday-12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-7 a.m.-till
City Barn-600 W. Bridge Street
Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot-2310 North Main Street
For anyone needing further information, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.
