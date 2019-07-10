Sandbag distribution sites in St. Martin Parish

The following are distribution sites for St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cecilia Park (Paul Angelle Park)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy.

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Lower St. Martin Parish

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Note New Location-Behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and Hwy. 70

Henderson

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

Henderson Park-1007 Amy Street

Breaux Bridge

Wednesday-1:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

Public Works Annex-Old DOTD Site on W. Refinery off of Berard Street

St. Martinville

Wednesday-12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

City Barn-600 W. Bridge Street

Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot-2310 North Main Street

For anyone needing further information, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.

ing are sandbag locations in St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cecilia Park (Paul Angelle Park)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy.

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Lower St. Martin Parish

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Note New Location-Behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and Hwy. 70

Henderson

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7: a.m.-till

Henderson Park-1007 Amy Street

Breaux Bridge

Wednesday-1:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

Public Works Annex-Old DOTD Site on W. Refinery off of Berard Street

St. Martinville

Wednesday-12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

City Barn-600 W. Bridge Street

Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot-2310 North Main Street

For anyone needing further information, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.