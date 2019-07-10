Sandbag distribution in St. Martin Parish

Public Safety Complex (old Walmart location), at 4870 Main Hwy., St. Martinville (corner of Main Hwy. and Cypress Island Extension)



City Barn on Bridge Street, 1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Cecilia Park (Paul Angelle Park)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy.

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and Hwy. 70

Henderson Park-1007 Amy Street

Public Works Annex-Old DOTD Site on W. Refinery off of Berard Street

Officials say for residents to be prepared to fill their own sandbags.