Resources for residents affected by July 13th, 2019 hurricane, tropical storm

Barry made landfall in Louisiana Saturday, July 13 as a Category 1 hurricane and was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

RESOURCES FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY BARRY

AIRBNB OPEN HOMES PROGRAM

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program www.airbnb.com/stormbarry to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the regions impacted by Tropical Storm Barry. The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation area including southern Louisiana, and parts of Texas and Alabama.

Airbnb Hosts within the affected area have the ability to opt into listing their homes for $0, offering accommodations free of charge to those in need by visiting www.airbnb.com/stormbarry.

The goal of the Open Homes Program is to ensure those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who are affected and in need of temporary accommodation, know that this option exists.

The Open Homes Program is currently available through July 31. As a public service, Airbnb is asking news outlets in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama to share the following link: www.airbnb.com/stormbarry.

DISASTER DISTRESS HELPLINE

Preparing for natural disasters such as those that could be brought by Tropical Storm Barry presently in the Gulf of Mexico can be overwhelming and can seriously affect emotional health. It is common to experience anxiety and depression-like symptoms tied to worrying about the chance or occurrence of injury or property damage.

The Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects prior to and after such severe storm activity.

The Helpline is a 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week free, multilingual and confidential service that provides crisis counseling and support to those impacted by natural disasters.

Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers with a range of symptoms.

SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (SNAP)

SNAP benefits are being distributed on the regular schedule. Most recipients have received their benefits for the month of July, and all distribution will be completed by Sunday, July 14.

Any residents with an immediate food need are encouraged to reach out to their local United Way agencies and food banks.

UNITED WAY

Dial 211 or (337) 233-8302

AMERICAN RED CROSShttps://www.redcross.org/

COMMUNIITY FOUNDATION OF SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA – FoundationSWLA.org

PARISH BY PARISH OFFICE OF HOMELAND SECURITY/EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS (OHSEP) contacts – https://gohsep.la.gov/

