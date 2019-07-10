Residents, businesses make emergency preparations in Vermilion Parish

INTRACOASTAL CITY, La. (KLFY)- A voluntary evacuation is now in effect for low-lying areas of Vermilion Parish and those in mobile homes.

Preparations are underway in Intracoastal City.

“It is coming along the coast so even if it goes more easy to Texas… It’s going to follow along the coast and we’ll get surge. We’ll get a lot of rain, so it’s just you have to prepare for it,” says Rebecca M. Broussard, Director for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Vermilion Parish.

Broussard added that the towns of Erath and Delcambre flood the most.

“People that are in low-line areas and trailers. They know where they are. They know if they’re in danger, move, go visit somebody,” explained Broussard. “Go away. There are no shelters storms here. They never have been.”

Depending on where the storm track goes, Broussard says they are closely watching the storm surge.



“If you elevated your house, your house maybe safe up there, but if you’re not stocked up and have your provisions and everything. Nobody can go bring it to you,” added Broussard.

If residents need help, call 911 or the Emergency Preparedness Office.

However, Broussard says if it’s tropical storm winds, first responders will not risk their safety.

“Take care of yourself and if you got pets take them with you and take care of them,” Broussard said.

Sandbag locations are as follows for Vermilion Parish after 2 p.m.:

Public Works Barn, 2211 Leonie Street, Abbeville, LA 70510

Area 1 Barn, 13115 Mack Switch Road, Erath, LA 70533

Area 2 Barn, 12002 Calvin Lebeouf Road, Abbeville, LA 70510

Area 3 Barn, 29429 Veterans Memorial Drive, Gueydan, LA 70528

Area 4 Barn, 13531 Gladu Road, Kaplan, LA 70548

You must bring your own shovel and fill your own bags.



