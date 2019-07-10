1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Residents, businesses make emergency preparations in Vermilion Parish

Tracking the Tropics

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

INTRACOASTAL CITY, La. (KLFY)- A voluntary evacuation is now in effect for low-lying areas of Vermilion Parish and those in mobile homes.

Preparations are underway in Intracoastal City.    

“It is coming along the coast so even if it goes more easy to Texas… It’s going to follow along the coast and we’ll get surge. We’ll get a lot of rain, so it’s just you have to prepare for it,” says Rebecca M. Broussard, Director for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Vermilion Parish.

Broussard added that the towns of Erath and Delcambre flood the most.

“People that are in low-line areas and trailers. They know where they are. They know if they’re in danger, move, go visit somebody,” explained Broussard. “Go away. There are no shelters storms here. They never have been.”

Depending on where the storm track goes, Broussard says they are closely watching the storm surge.


“If you elevated your house, your house maybe safe up there, but if you’re not stocked up and have your provisions and everything. Nobody can go bring it to you,” added Broussard. 

If residents need help, call 911 or the Emergency Preparedness Office.
However, Broussard says if it’s tropical storm winds, first responders will not risk their safety.

“Take care of yourself and if you got pets take them with you and take care of them,” Broussard said.

Sandbag locations are as follows for Vermilion Parish after 2 p.m.:
Public Works Barn, 2211 Leonie Street, Abbeville, LA 70510
Area 1 Barn, 13115 Mack Switch Road, Erath, LA 70533
Area 2 Barn, 12002 Calvin Lebeouf Road, Abbeville, LA 70510
Area 3 Barn, 29429 Veterans Memorial Drive, Gueydan, LA 70528
Area 4 Barn, 13531 Gladu Road, Kaplan, LA 70548

You must bring your own shovel and fill your own bags.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: