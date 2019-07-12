1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Red Cross staying ahead of storm, urges community to take heed

Tracking the Tropics

by: Kourtney Williams, WVLA

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical storms are no stranger here in south Louisiana, but this time it’s coming a little earlier than expected.

The American Red Cross says preparations have been in place since monday and don’t see any signs of slowing down.

“They’re counting all of our materials, they’re prestaging in different parts of town, they’re packaging things up in our trailers just to make sure that everything is in close proximity to where it may be needed,” says Regional Communication Director Stephanie Wagner.

Trailers have been going out to collect supplies including food, water and cots in case shelters need to be opened.

Numerous volunteers are also coming from out of state to assist in any efforts during and after the storm.

As they’re getting prepared, they also want the public to do the same.

Food, water and medication are the essentials when putting together a kit, but Red Cross officials say one item is crucial in the event your cell phone doesn’t work.

“One thing that people don’t think about is that in some cases where there is no power, there’s not going to be GPS either. You want to have a physical map of your area. If you do have to evacuate or need to get somewhere, you can do that by tracking yourself on the map,” Wagner says.

As this storm is expected to make landfall soon, volunteers and employees at red cross are ready to help whomever in need.

“This is not something that is uncommon. we’ve been in hurricane season since June 1st. This may be a little earlier than what we typically see in the Gulf and Louisiana, but we’re prepared year round to respond as needed.”

For more tips from Red Cross, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: