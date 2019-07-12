Red Cross staying ahead of storm, urges community to take heed

Tropical storms are no stranger here in south Louisiana, but this time it’s coming a little earlier than expected.

The American Red Cross says preparations have been in place since monday and don’t see any signs of slowing down.

“They’re counting all of our materials, they’re prestaging in different parts of town, they’re packaging things up in our trailers just to make sure that everything is in close proximity to where it may be needed,” says Regional Communication Director Stephanie Wagner.

Trailers have been going out to collect supplies including food, water and cots in case shelters need to be opened.

Numerous volunteers are also coming from out of state to assist in any efforts during and after the storm.

As they’re getting prepared, they also want the public to do the same.

Food, water and medication are the essentials when putting together a kit, but Red Cross officials say one item is crucial in the event your cell phone doesn’t work.

“One thing that people don’t think about is that in some cases where there is no power, there’s not going to be GPS either. You want to have a physical map of your area. If you do have to evacuate or need to get somewhere, you can do that by tracking yourself on the map,” Wagner says.

As this storm is expected to make landfall soon, volunteers and employees at red cross are ready to help whomever in need.

“This is not something that is uncommon. we’ve been in hurricane season since June 1st. This may be a little earlier than what we typically see in the Gulf and Louisiana, but we’re prepared year round to respond as needed.”

For more tips from Red Cross, click here.