Red Cross offers disaster-related volunteer training

Lafayette, La. (Red Cross Office)- As Tropical Storm Barry continues to strengthen in the Gulf, the American Red Cross of Louisiana remains vigilant and continues preparations to support forthcoming impacts across the state. As part of these efforts, we are offering a shelter fundamental class for those wishing to support the various components of shelter operations. All trainings are free and open to the public.

Lafayette Trainings

The Opportunity Machine in the LITE Center 537 Cajundome Blvd., Suite 111 Lafayette, LA 70506

  • Shelter Fundamentals
    • Friday, July 12
      • Class 1 – 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM
      • Class 2 – 1:00PM – 4:30PM

Shelter Fundamentals – Shelter Fundamentals is a basic level course that introduces the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running and closing a shelter during a disaster. Referencing shelter checklists, participants will work on a case study that takes them through four of the six phases of the Sheltering Process: Resourcing, Opening, Operating and Closing.

No advanced registration is necessary. Volunteers can simply show up at the training location and register at that time. For more information or questions regarding the trainings, please contact Jodi Tolliver at jodi.tolliver@redcross.org.

