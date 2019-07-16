Recovery and clean-up underway in Jeanerette

Live Now
JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- Recovery efforts from Tropical Storm Barry are underway in the City of Jeanerette. 

Residents near Alexander and Arton Streets are dealing with a large fallen tree and no power.

Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. added, “First and foremost, it was God, the prayers, and God’s blessings that we didn’t have anything that was worse and we thank God for that, and certainly the residents adhere too and responded too and just did a good job of taking care of business.”

Mayor Bourgeois said about 60% of power has been restored to the City of Jeanerette.

Shirley Bessard’s home is without power and suffered damage. She’s lived on Arton Street for about eight years. 

“I’ve never seen nothing like this before,” Bessard said.

A large tree nearly missed falling on Shirley’s home… and parts of her metal roof were scattered on the ground. Fortunately, she wasn’t inside her home during the storm.

Bessard added, “I was not here because I was at work taking care of other people so when I got off, this is what they find, so thank God I wasn’t here.”

Mayor Bourgeois is thankful for the citizens and officials coming together during a tough time.

“The community did take heed to the fact and for a lot of people it’s not their first time experiencing the tropical storm activity so they were mindful that this was a serious, serious matter,” explained Mayor Bourgeois.

Mayor Bourgeois hopes that power will be restored to the entire City of Jeanerette by mid-day or tomorrow afternoon.

A city-wide curfew for Jeanerette is under effect from 10 p.m. Monday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

