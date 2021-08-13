Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven Expected to Become Tropical Storm Grace this Weekend





The National Hurricane Center has designated an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic Ocean as Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven. PTC Seven is expected to form into a depression soon and eventually reach tropical storm strength this weekend. The next name on the list is Grace.

The forecast uncertainty is high in regards to the path and future intensity of this disturbance. The early tropical models have the future Grace moving quickly over the Caribbean Islands before turning more northward as it nears the Florida Peninsula. Impacts, if any, to the U.S. or Gulf Coast remain unknown at this time.