Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven Expected to Become Tropical Storm Grace this Weekend

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Hurricane Center has designated an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic Ocean as Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven. PTC Seven is expected to form into a depression soon and eventually reach tropical storm strength this weekend. The next name on the list is Grace.

The forecast uncertainty is high in regards to the path and future intensity of this disturbance. The early tropical models have the future Grace moving quickly over the Caribbean Islands before turning more northward as it nears the Florida Peninsula. Impacts, if any, to the U.S. or Gulf Coast remain unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Cloudy

Abbeville

84°F Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Crowley

82°F Light Rain Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 101°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

New Iberia

81°F Light Rain Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: